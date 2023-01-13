INDIANAPOLIS — A candle that someone left unattended is behind a fire that injured two people and destroyed a home Friday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. When crews arrived they found a heavy blaze and excessive clutter that made work difficult.

A firefighter and another person were injured in the fire. The department said they were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Another person was checked on at the scene.

The department also said two dogs made it out of the fire. Another dog was unaccounted for.

Fire officials believe an unattended candle is behind the fire. The National Fire Protection Agency says fire departments respond to an average of 7,610 fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 81 civilian fire deaths, 677 civilian fire injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage.

Fire officials remind people to blow out all candles when they leave the room or go to bed. Candles should be kept at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.