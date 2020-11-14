Understanding targeted restrictions laid out through Holcomb’s executive order

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health established a color code for Indiana, giving a visual representation of COVID-19 metrics on a county-by-county basis.

This comes after Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order implementing pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers, and targeted restrictions for counties with high levels of COVID-19.

The map measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests completed. Scores for the two measures are averaged to determine the risk of community spread.

The map is broken up into four categories; blue, yellow, orange and red. A score below 1 is blue, 1-1.5 is yellow, 2-2.5 orange and 3 or higher red.

Restrictions are assigned based on the color code. Among the requirements are:

Blue: The county has low community spread.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 250 people.

A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 250 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.

Yellow: The county has moderate community spread.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 100 people.

A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 100 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.

Orange: The county’s community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Orange metric and remain until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.

A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 50 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.

Red: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks.

Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.

A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 25 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.

Regardless of a county’s color code, face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required.

All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, or other seating arrangements must be spaced six feet apart.

The executive order takes effect on Sunday, Nov. 15 and runs until at least Saturday, Dec. 12.