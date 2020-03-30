Union seeks ‘first responder’ status for food workers in Indiana and Kentucky

A produce worker stocks shelves near romaine lettuce (top shelf center) at a supermarket in Washington, DC on November 20, 2018. (Photo credit ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer) — Louisville-based United Food & Commercial Workers Local 227 is trying to get “first responder” status for Kentucky and Indiana workers in the retail grocery, meat packing and food processing industries.

Union spokeswoman Caitlin Blair tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that these workers are facing an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Being recognized as first responders would provide them with greater access to masks and gloves, better access to testing and quicker results, as well as other services like child care.

The designation would put Kentucky and Indiana in the company of states like Minnesota, Michigan and Vermont that have already extended the designation.