United Nation’s climate conference begins Sunday, key issues to watch

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2021 file photo, smoke rises from the Feyzin Total refinery chimneys, outside Lyon, central France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, file)

GLASGOW, Scotland – COP26, the United Nations climate conference, will begin opening negotiations on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the 26th annual conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

What is COP26?

During this event, world leaders discuss ways to advance climate goals including ways to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. During COP21, the Paris Agreement was adopted, which requires all parties to propose their own plans every 5 years to cut greenhouse gas emissions. COP26 will review these initial commitments and updates will be made from each party.

Who participates in COP26?

Almost 200 counties participant in negotiations during this conference. Members of the media, different businesses, academia, and other organizations also attend.

Why is this important locally?

Climate change has impacted several entities in Central Indiana, including wine production at local vineyards. The decisions made during COP26 have an impact globally and eventually make their way locally.

Key issues to watch

Climate finance: how are countries managing money to achieve climate goals?

Mitigation: is the world on track for climate goals set five years ago with the Paris Agreement?

Adaptation: how have countries adapted to climate changes?

Collaboration: what comes next?