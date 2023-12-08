INDIANAPOLIS – The United Way of Central Indiana has awarded $950,000 in grants to 13 community non-profits that support the local landscape through creative innovations.

The United Way estimates that 10,000 people will be served through the funding. “With community, philanthropy, and innovation at the core of this investment, we could not be more excited to come alongside these organizations and their initiatives as they work toward better outcomes for our neighbors,” said Jonathan Jones, impact senior director for the United Way.

The 2024 Social Innovation Fund grantees include the following:

Advocates for Education, Inc. – $25,000

Ascent 121 – $70,000

Churches in Mission – $50,000

Fathers and Families Center – $86,000

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center- $76,000

Gennesaret Free Clinics – $86,000

HATCH, Inc. – $50,000

Latinas Welding Guild Inc. – $100,000

Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation – $91,000

Neighbor Link Indianapolis – $80,000

New Beginnings of Indianapolis Incorporated – $80,000

Pathway Resource Center – $75,000

St. Vincent de Paul Indianapolis Council – $81,000

“We hope that these investments create new opportunities for the future of our Central Indiana neighbors and go a long way toward spotlighting leaders and organizations working to focus their impact on often under-resourced populations,” said Jones. Thank you to these bold leaders for their vision and for putting community and innovation at the forefront.”

Please visit here to learn more about the United Way of Central Indiana grantees.