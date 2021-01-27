United Way of Central Indiana receives $25 million from philanthropist

INDIANAPOLIS–United Way of Central Indiana announced the receipt of a $25 million gift Wednesday; the largest individual donation in its 102-year history.

United Way said the gift will “dramatically enhance United Way’s ongoing work to improve the education, health and financial stability of Central Indiana residents, meet their basic needs and advance equity and opportunity in the six counties the organization serves.”

The organization said the money is from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and is part of the $4.1 billion in donations she announced in December.

In a Medium post, Scott said she assembled a team of expert advisors to identify organizations “with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”

“United Way of Central Indiana is truly honored to be among the 384 organizations chosen to receive a gift. With so many in our community reeling from the health and economic effects of the pandemic, recovery will not come overnight,” said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO, United Way of Central Indiana.

Murtlow said United Way leadership plans to work with community partners over the next three to five years to decide the best way for the money to “support economic and social mobility, while paying special attention to the structural barriers that stand in the way of equity for all individuals.”

“This gift is testament to the hard work of our people and partners, core strategy, demonstrated impact, and deep commitment to making Central Indiana a strong, healthy and equitable community for all,” added Murtlow.