Universities across Indiana go online due to coronavirus concerns

In this photo Illustration hands typing on a computer keyboard on June 22, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has prompted many universities to cancel in-person classes as they work to protect their students.

Many universities are moving classes to virtual learning and suspending on-campus activities. You can find a list of universities, what measures they are taking and a link to their statement for more information below:

Ball State University

transitioning to virtual learning

Suspending all university-sponsored events of 100 people or more

Suspending most university-related travel

Butler University

extending spring break

transitioning to virtual learning

suspending some events

suspending most university-related travel

DePauw University

Suspending classes followed by e-learning

Closing campus housing

Canceling university-sponsored events

Canceling university-sponsored travel

Indiana University

Temporarily suspending on-campus classes

Transitioning to virtual learning

Suspending university-related travel

Discouraging visitors

Encouraging cancelation of large events

Purdue University

Transitioning courses to online

Suspending all university-sponsored travel

Suspending all university-sponsored events involving external visitors

Canceling all summer study abroad courses

University of Indianapolis

Extending spring break

Moving classes to online

Suspending all international university-sponsored travel

Encouraging cancelation of large events

Wabash College

Remaining residential college with some changes

Encouraging greater than usual personal hygiene and sanitation

Canceling many gatherings on campus

Closing, or reducing hours of certain facilities and offices

Reducing access to campus

Canceling international trips

Supplemental cleaning

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

