INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis announced that the school offers the community free online and book club-style courses.

The community, such as students, alums, faculty, staff, and community members alike, can earn one college credit hour. This year’s course will focus on the themes of the novel Middlemarch by George Eliot, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022.

The course will take place throughout the fall semester from Aug. 28 through Dec. 16. It will include manageable weekly readings, online discussions, and occasional lectures presented by UIndy faculty and external scholars.

Community members wishing to participate can register for free. They do not need to be enrolled students at UIndy but must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Registration will remain open until Friday, Sept. 1.