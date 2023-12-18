BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after school officials saw a handgun fall out of a first-grade student’s backpack at an elementary school in Brownsburg Monday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred during dismissal when an unloaded handgun was observed falling out of a backpack belonging to a first-grade student at Reagan Elementary School, according school officials with the Brownsburg Community School Corporation.

The weapon was immediately secured by school police, according to a statement sent to parents of students at the elementary school. It is believed at this time that the handgun was “put in the backpack inadvertently by someone other than the student.”

“There will be appropriate consequences issued and the student will not be at school while we have additional discussions with the family,” read a portion of a statement released by BCSC. “We are currently calling the families of all of the students in this class.”

The BCSC Police Department is the investigating agency.