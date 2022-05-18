INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) — Growing up in a family of girls, Áine Cain said she was struck by both the randomness and the familiarity of the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams below the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in the winter of 2017.

Abby Williams & Libby German

“It just seemed like something that could happen to any kid just doing something fun on a day off from school, going and taking some instapix on a scenic bridge and it really resonated and was just so tragic.”

Cain wasn’t a podcaster yet, but she was a fan of the audio forum that dives deep into the unknown and unsolved of crimes.

“One thing that we have found people in Indiana are very adamant about was, ‘We want to know more information about Delphi. What is going on there?’ That is absolutely top of mind for people who follow crime stories in the state.”

Cain didn’t know Kevin Greenlee at the time, but they bonded over true crime podcasts.

“Kevin’s a lawyer, I’m a journalist,” she said. “We are married and work together and we enjoy working together.”

When their day jobs are done, Kevin and Aine work sometimes deep into the night on their true crime podcast, “The Murder Sheet.”

“We’re averaging right now about 250,000 downloads a month,” said Greenlee. “I would say on average it probably takes us about 30 hours of research to put an episode together.”

The Murder Sheet duo first tackled restaurant murders and the unsolved 1978 Burger Chef killings in Speedway, but it wasn’t long before the Delphi tragedy and its loose ends got their attention.

“It’s so outrageous that we have all this information about this person who did this horrible act,” said Cain, “and yet he’s still out there walking around enjoying his life presumably and there’s something very frustrating about that.”

Early last December The Murder Sheet podcasters ramped up their own review of the probe that has stymied dozens of police detectives and federal agents for five years when the investigators revealed they were tracking a social media persona called ‘Anthony Shots’ who turned out to be Kegan Kline of Peru.

“The name Kegan Kline really got us started because that was an anchor point where we could really lock on to this person and basically go into it with the idea of let’s find out who this man is,” said Cain. “What’s his deal? Who are his friends? What’s his personality? What do we know about him? What’s he accused of? And go from there.”

“We had developed source within the law enforcement community and we started picking up little tidbits here and there that kind of got us interested in going further,” said Greenlee. “We really crossed over and started reporting ourselves when the Kegan Kline information came out on December 6th of last year.”

That was the day that FOX59 News tracked down Kline’s origins and spoke with a neighbor who watched as police seized his dog and raided the home he shared with his father the month before.

“That information you got about the raid and them taking the dog was huge” Kevin Greenlee, The Murder Sheet

Indiana State Police detectives were asking anyone who interacted with the social media persona of Anthony Shots to contact them.

Anthony Shots profile, provided by Indiana State Police

“I know I think it was in February that one of our sources told us, ‘You know, everybody’s focusing on Kegan Kline, but they’re really looking at the father,’ and so when we asked could this possibly be true, one of the things that we looked back on was your information about that raid and that made us think, ‘Well, this is the way to go.’”

Delphi murder investigation: How the transcripts got released

As an attorney, Greenlee knew to follow Kline’s journey through the criminal justice system and check the court’s public files for documents.

“One day in early March I logged onto that page and to my surprise, there were two new documents filed there and I immediately downloaded them. One of them was the transcript of an interview Kegan Kline gave to a reporter from HLN and the other one was much more substantial. It was a transcript of basically an interrogation between Kline and a couple of police officers and immediately after I downloaded it I started reading it and I was shocked at the number of personal details that were included in it.”

The police interview was from August of 2020 when Kline was first arrested on child exploitation, child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

The second was the transcript of an interview Kline gave to a writer in December of last year, just a few days after FOX59’s report on the police raid at his father’s house.

“It occurred to me that this couldn’t possibly have been meant for release,” said Greenlee, “and I went back to the website and found out that these two documents had been removed.”

In those interviews it’s revealed that Kline was sending messages back and forth with Libby German the night before she died and was set to meet her on the Monon High Bridge the next day, but Kline’s cell phone was traced to his grandparent’s house in Peru the day the girls were murdered, and Kline said his father Tony Kline was the only other person with access to his social media account.

The Murder Sheet provided those transcripts to FOX59 News and then released them on its Facebook page, giving the public its most extensive look thus far into the Delphi investigation.

“All the people who knew and loved Libby and Abby deserve answers,” said Greenlee. “They deserve to know exactly what happened and why this happened.”

Law enforcement reacts to transcript release

Tobe Leazenby is completing his last year as the sheriff of Carroll County and has spearheaded the Delphi investigation since February 13, 2017, the day the girls were reported missing.

”Obviously they found what was factual information that was posted to a court’s venue,” said Leazenby. “They followed I guess what I would consider a proper channel or avenue to gain that information and it was reliable information.”

Leazenby said his office has fielded both legitimate tips and fended off outrageous rumors in the five years since the murders of Abby and Libby.

“Many times things would get twisted,” he said. “Some of the information did provide us what we felt like was reasonable direction in moving forward. I’ve somewhat likened this whole investigation to a roller coaster ride of the ups and downs and it continues to be that way.”

Leazenby accepts the presence of social media and podcasts as part of the public landscape surrounding a big case, though he believes not all participants are legitimate or ethical.

“They keep it alive but I stress what I consider the legitimate or credible podcasters are doing that,” he said. “There are others that are driven by money in order for them to keep their podcasts alive. There are individuals out there who are strictly, ‘Hey, look at me. By the way, send me some money.’”

Cain and Greenlee clearly don’t fit into that latter category.

“Aine and I can be a little bit awkward and goofy and so we’re not really intimidating people so when we go knocking on your door or calling you its like Columbo or somebody and you’re automatically put at ease when its someone like that as opposed to someone with a badge.”

Delphi murder investigation: Podcasters and online discussion boards weigh in

There are at least a half dozen podcasts that have discussed the Delphi murders. Another prominent podcast is “Down the Hill” produced by Headline News. Reddit is another popular destination for online sleuths. One subreddit called “Delphi Murders” has more than 60,000 members. Another called “Libby & Abby” has more than 17,000.

The Murder Sheet podcasters have investigated and reviewed the Delphi case more than most observers outside of law enforcement and are confident that the killer will be identifed.

“I think there’s going to be an arrest and a conviction,” said Greenlee. “I wouldn’t have said that a year or so ago but getting these peeks inside the investigation being conducted by police really heartens me that they’re moving in the right direction.”

New developments: Murder Sheet breaks information about search warrant

This week, The Murder Sheet broke another Delphi investigation story with the release of a search warrant conducted in March of 2017 on the home of the man who owned the property where the girls’ bodies were found.

The search warrant, written by an FBI agent, alleged Ron Logan created a false alibi for his whereabouts the day of the murder to claim he wasn’t home when the killings occurred on his land adjoining Deer Creek below the Monon High Bridge.

Image released of suspected killer

The alibi attempt was cooked up three hours before the bodies were discovered approximately 1400 feet from Logan’s backdoor.

The search warrant also revealed new details about the crime scene: that the victims lost a significant amount of blood, Libby shot 43 seconds of video on her cell phone of the killer which included his directive for the girls to go, “down the hill,” that an item of clothing had been taken, the bodies were positioned in a staged manner and that the killer may have taken a photograph of the scene.

A judge approved the seizure of Logan’s guns and knives, samples of his blood and bodily fluids and the taking of his electronic devices.

Logan was never charged in the case and it’s unknown, if any evidence seized, was linked to the murders.

A month later, Logan was sentenced to four years in prison for violating his drunk driving conviction probation.

Its been reported that Logan died this past January.