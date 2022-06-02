INDIANAPOLIS — A three-year-old girl has died as a result from a crash over the weekend on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Aniyah Cheshier, 3.

She was a passenger in a crash Sunday on 38th Street that happened when police say a pickup truck driver hit a Lincoln car with a woman and six children inside as it was turning onto Layman Avenue.

A total of six children and two adults were taken to the hospital in serious or critical condition. Aniyah Cheshier was one of the six children. Her date of death was listed as June 1.

The two adults included the 25-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck. Witnesses said the driver was speeding and swerving in and out of traffic before hitting the Lincoln.

“Had the driver not been driving at the speed that he was driving and probably paying attention,” said Kenneth Allen, another motorist and witness to the crash. “Maybe he wouldn’t have hit the vehicle. The vehicle had the turn signal on. It was their turn to go southbound.”

Officials have not released updated conditions of the other people hurt in the crash.