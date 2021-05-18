UPS to hire more than 125 employees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — UPS is expecting to hire more than 125 more employees in the Indianapolis area as they look to support their e-commerce-related shipping needs.

In a news release, UPS said the jobs are part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers. Corporate spokespeople say these jobs can lead to full-time positions.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Stephanie Maymon, Director of Human Resources. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Indianapolis area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

The company says eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses in addition to their hourly pay. The jobs also offer healthcare, retirement contributions, and a discounted stock purchase program. The starting pay is up to $17 depending on location, shift, and position.

People interested in applying for jobs at the Indianapolis and Plainfield locations can apply at upsjobs.com.