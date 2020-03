Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating a deadly crash in Bartholomew County this morning.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 31 between E 150 S and E 110 S, which is two miles south of Columbus.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.