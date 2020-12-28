US cities ranked on where people live the longest

Health and wellness company 24/7 Tempo ranked U.S. cities based on the highest lifetime expectancies.

According to USA TODAY, an American born in 2020 has an average life expectancy of 79.1 years.

Here are the top five cities:

5. Boulder, Colorado (82.97 years)

4. Kahului, Hawaii (83.29 years )

3. San Francisco, California (83.37 years)

2. San Jose, California (84.55 years)

1. Naples, Florida (86.6 years)

The list only compiled the top 40 cities where people lived the longest. Indianapolis did not make the cut.