US reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for first time since May

For the first time since May, the U.S. reported more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 2,015 deaths reported Thursday. It’s the first time since May 6 that the one-day toll surpassed 2,000. The U.S. also reported a record number of cases Thursday with 187,833, according to the university’s COVID-19 tracker.

Johns Hopkins reported 1,155,205 new cases in a week, eclipsing the previous high of 1,040,097, reported during the previous week.

The COVID Tracking Project’s latest update said a record number of COVID-19 patients (80,698) were hospitalized and in intensive care (15,573).

“The number of people hospitalized per capita in the Midwest has hit a level not seen since the spring surge in the Northeast,” according to the COVID Tracking Project.

This week, the country reported a 7-day average of new cases of 165,029, according to Johns Hopkins University—a 66% increase in two weeks.