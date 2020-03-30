Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

US surgeon general says Indianapolis is emerging hotspot for coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The United States surgeon general says Indianapolis is one of the emerging hotspots for the coronavirus, and he says we must focus on flattening the curve.

Jerome Adams named Indianapolis among several other cities in a tweet Sunday morning.

Other hotspots he mentioned in the tweet include New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Adams said we must do what we can to increase capacity to respond. He said that happens by obtaining new resources and redistributing, reallocating, and repurposing local resources.

Indiana ranks 17th as far as number of coronavirus cases reported. As of Sunday morning, the state has over 1,500 cases. Neighboring states Michigan and Illinois rank third and seventh.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News