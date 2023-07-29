INDIANAPOLIS – Who ever said mullets weren’t in style?

If you attended the Indiana State Fair on Saturday you might be surprised to find just how stylish they can be. Fifteen lucky Hoosiers competed on the stage at the Indiana State Fair in the USA Mullet Championship qualifiers.

The qualifiers are basically the semi-finals of the contest, with the winner gaining a spot in the top 25 national championship.

“This was my first time in the mullet contest, first time ever hearing about a USA Mullet contest,” said Angela Elliot, a.k.a. Mammy Mullet. “So been rocking the mullet for 28 years.”

If you ask those with the hairdo, like Mammy Mullet, it could even be considered a lifestyle. For others, the hair has some deeper and more meaningful roots.

“I had it before and got it back after I had my colon cancer, and decided I only had one life to live and liked long hair,” said contestant John Poor.

No matter the backstory, 15 lucky, mullet-wearing Hoosiers got to show off their hairdo on Saturday. The USA Mullet Championship is actually fairly new. It kicked off back in 2020.

“We expected this to be a fun small thing,” said MC Christian Hoffer. “Our founder only did this because he realized no one else was doing it and next thing we know people like Barstool Sports, Access Hollywood, and the Today Show are all picking it up and sharing it without us even mentioning it to them.”

Saturday marked the semi-final contest. It narrowed down from thousands of applicants to the 15 meanest and cleanest mullets in America.

“Today we’re going to be learning about the mullets, what brought them to life, what brought them into their character,” Hoffer said.

Some participants did not know such a thing existed, but now they are walking away pretty proud of their flow.

“I got a little nervous, not going to lie,” Mammy Mullet said. “So it didn’t kind of go as I had planned it out in my head. I wanted to take first place but I’m very happy with third place. So it was great and grand.”

But nobody left more excited than the first-place winner and veteran John Poor, especially after he missed out on last year’s mullet mania.

“All my guys at work encouraged me to do it saying you’ll win and I thought, ‘Nah, I’ll be the least on the stage,'” Poor said. “I am so shocked. Oh my god, it’s been fun. It’s been a blast. All the contestants were great.”

Saturday’s winner at the State Fair got a $500 prize and the chance to compete in the top 25 “Mane Event” national championships for best mullet in America later this fall.

The contest has also raised over $95,000 for local charities so far.