Using Stove Top stuffing this Thanksgiving? Thank a Purdue alumna for it

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For families that use Stove Top stuffing during Thanksgiving, they have a Purdue University alumna to thank.

Ruth Siems, a 1953 graduate in home economics, is responsible for inventing Stove Top stuffing. The product came at a time when there was an increase in demand for convenient foods — things that were quick and easy to make. While she worked at General Foods, her invention came to life, and it’s been a Thanksgiving staple ever since.

Siems grew up in Evansville and passed away in 2005 in Newburg. She had worked at General Foods for almost 35 years.