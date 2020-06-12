USPS: Indianapolis ranks 24th nationwide in number of dog bite attacks on mail carriers

A U.S. Postal Service mail truck sits in a parking lot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday released national rankings for dog bite attacks against mail carriers.

Indianapolis ranked 24th nationwide in dogs bite attacks on mail carriers in 2019 with a total of 21 attacks, according to USPS.

However, the Postal Service says Indiana, in line with the national trend, is seeing a continuous decline in dog bite attacks.

The number of USPS employees attacked by dogs nationwide fell to 5,803 in 2019. That’s more than 200 fewer than in 2018 and more than 400 fewer since 2017, according to USPS.

Below is the Postal Service’s list of the 30 cities with the most dog attacks in 2019.

The Postal Service offers the following safety tips:

When a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate glass windows to attack visitors.

Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet. The dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office location or another facility until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office location.