Utility bill issues cause months of confusion for Boone County residents

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Delays in a new software upgrade have caused months of confusion among utility customers in Boone County.

Over the past five months, Kisha Rollins and her neighbors have been trying to help each other understand their water and sewer bills.

“It was fluctuating, so there were some people that were seeing increases as high as 30 percent, some people were not seeing any increase at all, some people received a credit,” Rollins said. “It’s just kind of all over the place.”

Whitestown Utilities, run by the town of Whitestown, hired a new software vendor to run online bill payments, but rollout of the new system was delayed until March. The town decided to keep its old online payment system online, but customers’ bill there remain frozen in time from September.

“We’ve tried to do social media posts (and post) information on our website to try to get out the message,” Public Works Director Danny Powers said.

To make matters worse, town hall shut down due to COVID-19 in November, causing a month of estimated meter readings, which affected some residents’ bills.

“A lot of people are still confused by that,” Rollins said.

Rollins’ bill spiked in January, then returned to normal this month. She said that she had been unable to find a reason for the spike.

According to Powers, discrepancies could be due to a number of issues. He said Rollins and other customers can call the billing department and request a day-by-day breakdown of usage in order to identify any problems.

“We apologize for the delay and the inconvenience that this has caused, we are frustrated too,” Powers said.

Financial Operations Manager Nicole Robinson said calls and emails to the billing department had more than doubled due to the vendor issues.

“We definitely need people to reach out to us directly so that we can address those questions and give a good explanation as to what their particular situation is,” Robinson said.

The new online billing system will launch March 1. Powers said he believed it would fix the issues residents are having and hoped it would be more convenient in the long run, since it will allow the town to drop convenience fees and offer multiple options for payment, including automatic withdrawals.

“We have not been doing disconnects. We have not had any late fees, and so we’re really trying to work with everybody through this transition and we have good things coming,” Powers said.

“I’m hoping that resolves not just the issue for me but for everyone in my area,” Rollins said.

You can get more information, including a guide to reading your paper bills, at the Whitestown Utilities website here.