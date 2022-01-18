Vacant house flattened in near south side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire on the near south side completely destroyed a vacant home on Indy’s near south side early Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Delaware Street around 2:45 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief Rita Reith said crews arrived to find a vacant home fully engulfed. She says it collapsed before crews approached it. Several cars that belonged to a neighbor were also severely damaged.

Neighbors say the house has been vacant for years.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

