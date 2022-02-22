DANVILLE, Ind.- Vandals hit an aquatic center in Danville leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages over the weekend.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, three cars pulled up to Ellis Park and four people got out and vandalized the Gill Aquatic Center.

“It’s not just a harmless, little crime that some of the individuals out there will say ‘oh kids are just being kids and they’re doing this.’ This cost a lot of money a lot of money to replace,” said Nate Lien, detective with the Danville Police Department.

The clean-up bill is around $5,000 to $7,000. The vandals were in and out in less than 15 minutes.

“We feel like they came there with a plan. They knew they were going to go do this,” said Detective Lien.

Vulgar phrases and drawings were spray painted on the pool walls and in the slides. The vandals used bright blue and green spray paint and detectives say that’s a clue they’re tracking.

“It’s a pretty distinct color of paint and there’s not a lot of people buying lime green paint so we are going to work on that as well,” said Detective Lien.

Danville Police haven’t released surveillance vide yet but Detective Lien has reviewed some of the footage. From the video, he knows these four teenagers were armed with not only spray paint but also their cell phones.

“You can see all the flashes going off, that’s really when we get the best footage of them there because it’s lighting them up. We can tell they’re taking a lot of pictures,” said Detective Lien.

Detective Lien knows those pictures are being shared and is asking the community for help.

“So, we would just hope that parents would take a look at their kids’ phones, talk to their kids’ about it. Did they see something? Are they talking about it at school?” said Detective Lien.

The pool at Ellis Park just went through an extensive remodel at the end of summer and now the staff is dealing with this unnecessary bill.

“We are going to find the individuals who did it. We’re going to hold them responsible and they’re going to pay that money back,” said Detective Lien.

If you know anything about this vandalism that could help investigators, call Danville Police at (317) 745-3001 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.