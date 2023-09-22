INDIANAPOLIS — Middle school, Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis, is set to close on Oct.6 after facing low enrollment numbers, according to a press release sent from the school.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we are committed to

making the transition as seamless as possible,” said the school.

Vanguard Collegiate said this in a statement:

After careful consideration, Vanguard Collegiate has made the difficult decision to close its doors due to low enrollment numbers. Despite the efforts of the administration and staff to increase enrollment, the school has not been able to maintain the necessary enrollment numbers to sustain operations. The school will remain open through September, with the final day of classes scheduled for October 6, 2023. During this time, the administration and staff will work closely with families and students to ensure a smooth transition to other educational opportunities. “We are saddened by this outcome and want to express our gratitude to our students, families, faculty, and staff who have contributed to our school community,” said Robert Marshall, Executive Director, Vanguard Collegiate. Throughout our school’s history, we have remained deeply connected to the Westside of Indianapolis and provided a progressive learning environment where classroom learning and community experiences synergize to prepare scholars for high school and beyond. Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis

The school went on to share their accomplishments during their time in operation which included growing their students to at or above grade level in a variety of subjects.

For questions and concerns people are asked to contact: rmarshall@vcindy.org.