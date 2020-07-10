Vauhxx Booker to hold press conference as calls for arrests in Lake Monroe incident continue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, and his attorneys will hold a press conference Friday to provide an update on an incident that he says was a racially-charged beating.

No arrests have been made thus far in connection with the incident, which happened over the Fourth of July weekend. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

“It’s been a week since Vauhxx Booker was pinned against a tree and threatened to be hung from a noose and lynched, yet there are still are no arrests. There is a systematic delay in justice for Black people across our nation,” his attorneys said in a release. “Enough is enough. We are calling for a Grand Jury to speed up this process and end the shameful postponements. Black Lives Matter!”

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Booker says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property at Lake Monroe in Monroe County.

Booker said that he apologized after the men told him they were trespassing, but that five white men then attacked him.

It was caught on camera by several groups and a Facebook post about the incident has gone viral. He wrote in his post that the people in the video said some other “choice slurs” in addition to threatening him with a noose. They also allegedly threatened to break his arms.

He also said one of the men had a hat with a Confederate flag on it and that the men made statements about “white power.”

Booker said he suffered a minor concussion, cuts, bruises and had patches of his hair pulled out.

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded and are investigating, said Capt. Jet Quillen. A final report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, who will decide whether any charges should be filed.