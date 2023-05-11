VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Perrysville man has been arrested after reportedly “pleasuring himself” on his front porch across from the Perrysville Handy Mart.

According to Vermillion County Sheriff Michael Holtkamp, Deputies received a call from a concerned customer of the Handy Mart at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a man was standing on his porch across the street masturbating.

When a deputy arrived on scene they reportedly found 63-year-old Jeffry Abernathy standing on his porch “naked from the waist down.”

Abernathy was placed under arrest and booked into the Vermillion County Jail. He faces misdemeanor charges of public indecency, a class A misdemeanor, and public nudity, a class B misdemeanor, according to public court records.

Abernathy has since been released on a recognizance bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing in the matter on May 22 at 1 p.m. in Vermillion County Circuit Court.