ALAMEDA, Calif. — A vegan egg product is being recalled due to a possible listeria health risk.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall involves JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens. While the recalled lots tested negative for listeria, another lot that shares ingredients has tested positive.





While the lot that tested positive has not been released to the public, the company is recalling the other lots as a precaution. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

The product was distributed to a select number of retail stores in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. The following lots are subject to recall:

Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by Use By Dates and Lot numbers:

Product Case Code UPC Code Use By – Lot Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 10 2023 1612 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 29 2023 1802 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 30 2023 1812

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. People can call Eat Just customer care at (844) 423-6637 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or email wecare@ju.st for more information. Anyone who bought any of the recalled products may receive a full refund at the location of purchase.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the serious infection Listeriosis. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The CDC says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of invasive listeriosis?

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild. However, the CDC says infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Symptoms in non-pregnant people can be severe, The CDC says almost one in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.