INDIANAPOLIS — A company that makes protein powder is recalling one of its products after whey-derived flavoring was used in one of its vegan items.

Natreve is recalling specific batches of its Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor. After the whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend, trace amounts of whey were found in the batches.

Whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. It also made the product not vegan-friendly.

So far, one person reported getting sick after consuming the product. That is how the issue was identified.

The affected products were sold in retail stores and online in the United States. It only involves two batches of protein powder. The recall involves the following lots:

Lot# 46359, Best Before Date: 2/2025 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003

Lot# 46360, Best Before Date: 2/2025 18 servings, 1.47lbs/23.53oz (667g), UPC 628831110073 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003



The products were stored in white tubs. The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the tub.



Photos//FDA

The company said it is taking escalated measures and working closely with its manufacturer to prevent this from happening again.

As a young brand, we are constantly faced with challenges and setbacks, but the mistakes that hurt the most are the ones that disappoint your community of partners, employees and customers. Natreve via Facebook

Since discovering the issue, the company reported it to the FDA, identified the root cause of the issue, traced and quarantined the inventory within its warehouse, and issued notification letters to retail partners.

There will be more to do over the coming weeks, and we know it may take time to win back your trust – but we are dedicated and committed to doing so. Natreve via Facebook

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away. Refunds are available and will be provided where they bought the product. People who bought the product online can email quality@natreve.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the company through its email address or send a direct message to @natrevewellness on Instagram.