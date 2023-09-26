MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left an 81-year-old dead early Tuesday afternoon.

MCSO said deputies were dispatched to N. Curry Pike and W. Vernal Pike in Bloomington after receiving reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash involved a Honda CRV and a Chevy Silverado, operated by a 24-year-old from Springville, MCSO said.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Curry Pike when they did not observe a traffic signal, according to MCSO. This reportedly caused a collision with the Honda CRV that was turning west onto Vernal Pike from Curry Pike.

The driver of the Honda CRV died from their injuries shortly after arriving at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Indiana State Police, Monroe Fire Protection District and IU Health Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.