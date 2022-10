INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead early Saturday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say it happened at around 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road.

First responders located at least one individual and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are actively investigating and have not released any other details.

This is preliminary information and we will update you as soon as we gather more information.