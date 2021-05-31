Vehicle crashes into Indianapolis home causing significant damage

INDIANAPOLIS — A home on Indianapolis’ near west side sustained significant damage when a man crashed his vehicle into the building, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, crews were called to W. Ohio St. & N Holmes Ave. in response to the crash.

IFD says a 40-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a house, but no one was inside the home at the time.

The fire department says the driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. His condition in unclear.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

