INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment on Indy’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the 5900 block of Trafalgar Lane in the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments Monday afternoon in response to reports that a vehicle crashed into an apartment.

WTFD shared a video highlighting the damage that resulted from the crash. WTFD confirmed that nobody was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

IMPD is leading the crash investigation.