INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle fire led to multiple traffic delays on I-465 southbound early Friday evening.

INDOT said the vehicle fire was reported on I-465 southbound Friday near N. Shadeland Avenue and U.S. 36 around 5:27 p.m.







Image provided by Gannon R. Thomas.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire or if any injuries were reported.