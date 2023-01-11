INDIANAPOLIS – A police chase that ran through multiple counties early Wednesday came to a stop on I-465 with a standoff between the suspect and officers, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached to the back came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it led officers on a multi-county chase.

It started when a Fishers Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle at around midnight. Shots were then fired at the officer and the vehicle took off, police say.

The truck led authorities on a chase through Hamilton, Madison, Hancock, and Marion counties before coming to a stop on I-465.

The subject (s) inside the vehicle barricaded themselves and initiated a standoff with authorties.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down for the next several hours.

This story will be updated when information is released.