Venues in Indiana, 20 other states join for ‘Day of Action’ to save local stages

INDIANAPOLIS – This Friday, entertainment venues across Indiana will join with venues from 20 other states in a collective effort to save their stages from closing permanently.

Organizers said the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) is calling for a community “Day of Action” this Friday, August 7, to keep Indiana’s live music venues open as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the entertainment industry.

IIVA, in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), is seeking federal relief, and said an estimated 90% of small businesses across the U.S. will close in the next 60 days without major federal intervention.

According to IIVA, the organization is providing guidance on creative alternatives including pivoting to outdoor spaces, supporting key federal legislation and navigating local ordinances restricting their ability to open.

IIVA is asking Hoosiers to do the following on Friday’s “Day Of Action”:

Visit SaveOurStages.com to write a letter to Congress in support of the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act, introduced in late July in Washington by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). This critical piece of dedicated Federal legislation provides the best chance of survival for live music venues.

Contact your local business and government leaders in support IIVA’s grant request to the Indiana Economic Development Commission (IEDC.)

Make a donation to the IIVA at indianavenuealliance.org/donate

Buy Keep Indy Live merchandise at indianavenuealliance.org/shop

Support your local live music venue directly by donating, buying merchandise or buying a ticket to one of their outdoor shows.

More from IIVA about venues in Indianapolis:

On the ground level, IIVA members are focused on creating safe outdoor spaces for upcoming shows. The impact of the pandemic has shuttered the live music industry for at least the next 12 months with some experts predicting it could face challenges into 2022. Moving quickly, venues are shifting to creating outdoor performance spaces in hopes of salvaging some business before cold weather arrives. Even with outdoor spaces, venues still face the struggle of finding touring acts who are still on the road and the unpredictable weather challenges. The Mousetrap, HI-FI, and Slippery Noodle Inn are among the IIVA member venues leading the charge on this front. The Mousetrap, located in Broad Ripple, re-opened with an outdoor stage and seating options in May. In July, the HI FI debuted The Annex in Fountain Square – a spacious all ages outdoor venue using repurposed shipping containers. And in the past week, the legendary Slippery Noodle Inn in downtown announced its plans to reopen on Aug. 20 with outdoor shows in its parking lot.