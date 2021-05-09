Verbal disagreement leads to a man stabbed to death on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed to death in the 2500 block of E. 25th Street on Saturday evening just before 10 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to call from the Atrium Village on the corner of Mitthoeffer Rd. and E. 25th St. on a medical run of a person who was unconscious with undetermined injuries. IEMS arrived and pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. As the investigation progressed, detectives say they learned the victim was an adult male and that his injuries were consistent with stab wounds. Preliminary information leads detectives to believe the victim was involved in a verbal disagreement just before this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).