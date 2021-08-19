Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office looking for help investigating deadly hit-and-run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in late February.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run happened on February 23 on U.S. Highway 36. Edward Silotto was walking eastbound from State Road 71 when he was hit by a truck. He was flown to an Illinois airport where he later died.

The office says they need to identify the vehicle involved in the crash. The office says they believe the truck is a dark-colored, possibly blue, Ford, extended cab, 1-ton with dual rear wheels and with a red snow plow that says “BOSS” on the front. The truck also appears to have possible construction materials in the bed.

The office says the truck is seen on several videos driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, from the Illinois state line. Approximately 1 minute later, the same truck came back from the east on Highway 36, turned north on State Road 71.

On the north end of Dana, the truck turned east on CR 500 S which connects to U.S. Highway 36. Minutes later, the same truck is passing through Montezuma eastbound, into Rockville and then turns south on U.S. Highway 41 in Rockville.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the office at 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838.