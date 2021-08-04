Versailles woman killed in head-on crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles woman is dead after a crash in southern Ripley County.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was part of a two-vehicle Tuesday afternoon on US 421.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police say Mary Hunt, 80, was headed southbound on US 421 near County Road 925 South. They say her car crossed the centerline into the path of a box truck.

The truck driver attempted to avoid Hunt’s vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding head on.

Hunt was killed in the crash. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision although toxicology results are pending.