Veteran Health Indiana holding community blood drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Veteran Health Indiana is hosting a two-day community blood drive on Thursday, April 9th and Friday, April 10th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VA Clinic inside the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA at 5315 Lafayette Road in Indianapolis.
Organizers said the a common theme on phone calls to the VA from veterans and the community is “What can I do to help?”
Veteran Health Indiana acting Director Laura Ruzick will address staff, media and the public on Thursday at 1 p.m. to express support and appreciation to Veterans and the community.
Veteran Health Indiana is partnering with Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana to ensure they are working within strict guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff.
Signing up online for an appointment to donate blood is encouraged. VA staff will be on hand to discuss health and social care issues with Veterans who attend.
Click here to donate on Thursday, April 9. Click here to donate on Friday, April 10.