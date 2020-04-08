Veteran Health Indiana holding community blood drive

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: Heidi Lochner donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Veteran Health Indiana is hosting a two-day community blood drive on Thursday, April 9th and Friday, April 10th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VA Clinic inside the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA at 5315 Lafayette Road in Indianapolis.

Organizers said the a common theme on phone calls to the VA from veterans and the community is “What can I do to help?”

Veteran Health Indiana acting Director Laura Ruzick will address staff, media and the public on Thursday at 1 p.m. to express support and appreciation to Veterans and the community.

Veteran Health Indiana is partnering with Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana to ensure they are working within strict guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

Signing up online for an appointment to donate blood is encouraged. VA staff will be on hand to discuss health and social care issues with Veterans who attend.

Click here to donate on Thursday, April 9. Click here to donate on Friday, April 10.