Veteran walks across the country to raise awareness for PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A veteran is walking across the country to raise awareness about PTSD.

Steve Meyers is a U.S. Army veteran who suffers from PTSD. He wants people to know that help is out there.

On February 15, Meyers started his 6,000 mile walk across the country to start a conversation about post traumatic stress.

On Tuesday, Meyers spoke with an audience in Plainfield, sharing his message of hope and giving us an update on his journey.

“The number one thing I want them to know is that there's help out there, and to have hope and don't give up,” Meyers said.

Meyers is on his way to Florida, just so he can turn around and walk all the way to California. He wants to be able to say he walked from the east coast to the west coast.