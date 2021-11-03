Veteran’s Day freebies 2021: where veterans can get free meals, services

INDIANAPOLIS — With Veteran’s Day next week, many people will be celebrating and honoring friends, family and other loved ones across the nation. Many locations will be celebrating, too, by providing free food and drink to any person in the military, active or not. Proof of military identification may be requested.
This list will be updated as more information is released:
- Applebee’s: Veterans will be able to choose from seven different entrees from an exclusive menu for their free meal. When dining in at Applebee’s on Veteran’s Day, military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card for dine-in, to-go or delivery they can redeem within three weeks.
- BJ’s Restaurants: Veterans will receive a free Dr. Pepper alongside whichever free meal they select from 10 different entrees.
- Bob Evans: Any veteran and active duty personnel will be able to select a free meal from a list of seven different options.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 boneless wings and fries will be given for free to veterans if they dine-in or call for takeout.
- Chilli’s: Veterans can choose a free meal from a menu of seven different items, available for in-restaurant only. Beverages and gratuity are not included.
- Conner Prairie: Free admission is offered for veterans year-round. Immediate families of veterans will also receive a 50 percent discount on their admission.
- Golden Corral: November 11 will be Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night, which will happen after 5 p.m., with those who served receiving a free “thank you” meal.
- Great Clips: Veterans can visit any salon and either get a free haircut, or recieve a free haircut card that they can redeem anytime from November 12 to December 10.
- Hooters: All military personnel will be able to choose a free entree from a menu of five items with the purchase of a beverage.
- Indiana Department of Natural Resources: DNR will be offering all military personnel and everyone in their vehicle free admission to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas. This includes the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
- Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites: Free admission is offered to military personnel year-round.
- Indianapolis Zoo: Free admission to the zoo will be offered every Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day to those in service.
- IHOP: Veterans will recieve red, white and blueberry pancakes for free.
- Joella’s Hot Chicken: Veterans will receive a complimentary meal consisting of two fried or grilled chicken tenders, a side, a dipping sauce and a drink.
- Kolache Factory: Free breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all veterans. The breakfast will include a kolache (any kind) and a cup of coffee (any size).
- National Parks: Free admission to national parks will be given to everybody on Veteran’s Day.
- Red Lobster: Veterans will be able to choose either a free appetizer or a free desert from a list of options. Available for dine-in only.
- Sports Clips: Free haircuts will be given to active duty members as well as veterans.
- Starbucks: All veterans will recieve a free tall (12 oz) hot brewed coffee.
- Wendy’s: From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., veterans will recieve a free breakfast combo. The offer is not valid for digital or delivery orders.