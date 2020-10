Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indiana Friday to cast his ballot.

The Office of the Vice President said Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will participate in early voting in Indiana.

The Vice President and Second Lady will return to Washington D.C. later in the evening.