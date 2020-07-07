Victim of alleged racist assault at Lake Monroe holds press conference with state senators

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday with Indiana Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) and Indiana Sen. Mark Stoops (D-Bloomington).

The briefing is supposed to happen around 3:15 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of the event here in the player above. We’re expecting for them to call on Gov. Eric Holcomb to take action in this case as well as overall policing reform.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Booker says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property at Lake Monroe in Monroe County.

Booker said that he apologized after the men told him they were trespassing, but that five white men then attacked him.

It was caught on camera by several groups and a Facebook post about the incident has gone viral. He wrote in his post that the people in the video said some other “choice slurs” in addition to threatening him with a noose. They also allegedly threatened to break his arms.

He also said one of the men had a hat with a Confederate flag on it and that the men made statements about “white power.”

Booker said he suffered a minor concussion, cuts, bruises and had patches of his hair pulled out.

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded and are investigating, said Capt. Jet Quillen. A final report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, who will decide whether any charges should be filed.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Bloomington City Clerk Nicole Bolden issued a statement Monday expressing their “outrage and grief” over what they said was a racially motivated attack.

Sen. Stoops said he was “horrified by the racist attack” and called on Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend and investigate the Department of Natural Resources officers who responded to the scene for failing to make any arrests.

“This is not just an issue of violence,” Stoops said in a statement Monday, “this is clearly a hate crime and must be treated as such.”

On Monday night, two people were injured when a vehicle ran into a group that was protesting outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington to demand arrests from the weekend incident. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the injured protesters or the driver’s motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.