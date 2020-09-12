Video: pups splash around in Greenwood pool for Puppy POOLooza

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Most community pools around central Indiana are closed for the season, but that didn’t stop these dogs from having their day.

Freedom Springs Aquatic Park hosted its fifth annual Puppy POOLooza Saturday, letting pet parents bring their furry friends for a dip.

Attendies were asked to bring donations for the Humane Society of Johnson County.

People who missed out on this event can still register for the Doggie Dip at Eskenazi Water Park. That event takes place from 1 pm-4 pm on Sunday, September 13. Tickets are $15 for one dog, with $10 additional dog.

Participants must sign a waiver that their dog is up-to-date on vaccinations and is not aggressive towards people, dogs or other animals.