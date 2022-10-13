FISHERS, Ind. — A technology startup is investing nearly $3 million to establish its headquarters in Fishers, with plans to create up to 300 new jobs by the end of 2026.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said spokenote announced its plans Thursday to establish and grow its headquarters in Fishers. This technology startup was founded in 2021 and launched its first product in June of that year.

The corporations aid the company provides a platform enabling people to “add video to everything.” Its first product is stickers that allow people to view and share recorded or uploaded videos via machine-readable code.

“We are very excited about our prospects for growth, and having the support from our state and local government makes a real impact in our expansion plans,” said John Wechsler, founder and CEO of spokenote. “Between the thriving innovation ecosystem in Fishers, and the financial incentives from the state, we’re confident in our ability to generate new jobs and create economic value in Indiana.”

The company plans to move from the Indiana IoT Lab to its new headquarters in the Certified Technology Park in Fishers. The company, which currently employs 10 full-time associates, plans to begin hiring for technical, sales, marketing and operations roles by year-end to support its growth and future product launches.

“Indiana continues to position itself as a leader in entrepreneurship and in tech innovation, making us the perfect place for spokenote to launch and grow,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “I couldn’t be more grateful for them choosing Indiana among a world of options and for the hundreds of high-tech, high-wage jobs they will create for Hoosiers in central Indiana.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed up to $7 million of investments in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $165,000 in training grants. The company is eligible to claim the incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.