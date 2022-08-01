ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song.

Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices and sang as they remembered the officer’s life and honored his memory.

Community Support for Officer Shahnavaz

People are able to donate to Officer Shahnavaz’s family through a fund set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation as an official memorial fund to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

This fund has been designated by the Elwood Police Department as the official fundraiser for monetary donations. People who wish to give can visit any First Merchant Bank and reference the Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Or, you can make a donation at www.indianafallen.org and click on “FALLEN HEROES” to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.

Another way the Elwood community is coming together to support the family is through a tenderloin dinner at the Quincy Lodge on Saturday. A group of freemasons is hosting the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plates will be $12 per person and that includes a tenderloin, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.