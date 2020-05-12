VIDEO: Watch from inside the cockpit as the Blue Angels fly over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– The Blue Angels flew over Indianapolis Tuesday to salute front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday evening, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) posted video via the U.S. Navy from inside the cockpit of Slot Pilot Lt. Cmdr. James Cox.

The video gives an amazing view as the pilots show their support to Hoosier workers.

The Blue Angels conducted similar flyovers in Chicago and Detroit as well Tuesday.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” wrote the Blue Angels on Twitter.

See a few more videos of the flyover below.