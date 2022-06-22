SOUTH WALTON, Fla. — Videos shared on social media show an unruly crowd partying and boxing in the foyer of an $8 million Florida home police say they broke into.

The videos were taken from what the Walton County Sheriff’s Office calls an “open house party” over the weekend.

It shows a large number of people singing, dancing, and fighting in a home on Blackwater Street. Deputies were called to the home to investigate a noise complaint, but most people had left by the time police arrived.

Luckily for investigators, videos of the party were widely shared on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media. It’s something police are using to their advantage.

Courtesy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office

“Snapchat isn’t private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The message was accompanied with several videos showing the massive house party, including clips of both men and women boxing each other while wearing white gloves.

Police say there was damage to the home, and things were stolen as well.

“Before anyone says, this is just ‘kids being kids,’ we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you,” said the sheriff’s office.

The party was supposedly advertised on a flyer.

Police are asking anyone who was there, knows someone who was there, was invited, or knows who circulated the flyer to come forward.

You can see all of the videos (warning: profanity) on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.