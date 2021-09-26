Views from the Clayshire Castle Medieval Faire

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. — On September 25 and 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clayshire Castle held their annual Medieval Faire complete with a wide range of entertainment including jousting, combat, live music, puppet shows, food and a full market of medieval goods made from modern and traditional artisans.

Attendees of all ages came in costume for a day full of festivities and joy, embracing the old culture with the comfort of the new.

Tickets were $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for ages 2 and under. As this year’s fair theme was War of the Roses, upon entry visitors chose their wristbands to match the queen they wished to represent: the Red Queen of Lancaster or the White Queen of York. This was based on the real civil war that England had undergone in the late 1400s.

While maintaining COVID-19 regulations, all the staff of Clayshire Castle are vaccinated and wore masks throughout the event. There was also spatial seating and sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. As it was written on their website: “While plagues were part of Medieval life, we don’t want to share that part!”