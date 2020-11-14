Vigo County man faces multiple charges following police pursuit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man faces multiple felonies following a police pursuit through rural Sullivan County Thursday night.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Hickman following a chase Thursday night.

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on US Highway 41 near Shelburn. The office said the driver refused to stop, turning off the highway and leading deputies on a lengthy pursuit.

Police say the chase took them off road through multiple fields, during which, deputies saw the driver tossing items out his window including a handgun.

The office said deputies were eventually able to end the pursuit using stop sticks. The say Hickman refused to leave his vehicle, so deputies removed him.

Hickman was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on multiple preliminary charges including:

Dealing Methamphetamine, level 5 felony,

Possession of a firearm by felon, level 5 felony,

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony,

Possession of stolen firearm, level 6 felony,

Resisting law enforcement (with a vehicle), level 6 felony,

Criminal recklessness, while armed with deadly weapon, level 6 felony.