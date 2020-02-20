Violent criminal out of jail after judge drastically lowered his bond is arrested for pointing gun at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IMPD arrested a man with criminal convictions and two open cases in Marion County after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, which fortunately did not fire.

IMPD confirms before that incident, a judge lowered Donte Swinton's bond from $30,000 to a mere $500 before he allegedly pointed a gun at officers this month.

This incident underscores relentless warning from the Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder and the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition President Rev. Charles Harrison about the criminal justice system's catch and release problems.

As neighbors and police are caught in the middle, officers' spouses fear the worst. Mandy, the wife of a local officer who does not want anyone to know her identity, has loved an officer for 15 years. She said lately their goodbyes have changed.

"Instead of just saying 'Bye, love you,' it's more, 'Hey, if I don't come back, I want this, this and this,'" Mandy said.

Mandy wants people to understand her husband's commitment to our community.

"They know every day that they're going out there and this could be their last day on earth," Mandy explained.

As more incidents of shots fired at IMPD officers arise, so does the fear. Molly Winters-Carie lived through her husband's last day on earth on January 8, 1991.

"We had two sons Kyle, 3, Brock, 10 months old, and he held on until they understood Daddy went to work and bad guys shot him, but daddy's never coming home," Winters-Carie recalled.

On December 28, 1990, Muncie Police Officer Greg Winters was driving an inmate to the county jail.

"He had a small handgun in his hand, and he shot Greg five out of six times," Winters-Carie explained. "Five bullets into the head, one into the shoulder."

This is the worst case scenario our officers today fear, especially when they arrest someone with a history of convictions who is released on a low bond or no bond.

"Had the system done its job, none of that would have occurred, none of that could have occurred," Snyder said. "That's the message here."

Snyder is the voice of thousands of local officers and their families.

"Our officers fully understand that oftentimes it is a spirit of evil that is influencing that situation, but in doing so it doesn't mean that we don't have accountability for them," Snyder explained.

Neighbors often don't come to police with pertinent tips because they fear retaliation.

"As law enforcement officers, we wouldn't talk to the police if we thought that the repeat violent criminal was coming right back next door to our families," Snyder said. "On the one hand we have folks in our community that are talking about the code of silence and we've got to break the code of silence. On the other side you have officers who are saying we are arresting people and the system is cycling them right back out into the neighborhoods. They go hand in hand. The reason there's a code of silence is because people fear retribution from the repeated, convicted criminals that we're arresting that the system's pushing back out into the neighborhoods."

Winters-Carie cautioned people making the decisions about bond to consider the consequences.

"We have judges that are in a position to make sure when someone in society does something wrong, they're held accountable," Winters-Carie said. "That's not happening in Indianapolis right now, in my opinion."

Meanwhile, officers' wives hope and pray their loved one comes home.

"If these people that are violent offenders are coming right back out, someone's going to get hurt whether it's an innocent victim on the streets or it's an officer," Mandy said.